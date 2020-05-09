Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €31.00 by Deutsche Bank

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.08 ($37.30).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €34.20 ($39.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.26 and a 200 day moving average of €30.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

