Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

