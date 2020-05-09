Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.