Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.88 and a 200-day moving average of €40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

