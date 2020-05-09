Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.88 and a 200-day moving average of €40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

