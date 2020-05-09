$0.18 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($0.05). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 997,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

