SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €3.00 by Baader Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.49) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGL. HSBC set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGL Carbon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.50 ($4.07).

ETR SGL opened at €2.79 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €2.03 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of €8.04 ($9.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $341.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.86.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

