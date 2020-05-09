SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €3.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.49) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGL. HSBC set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGL Carbon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.50 ($4.07).

ETR SGL opened at €2.79 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €2.03 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of €8.04 ($9.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $341.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.86.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Analyst Recommendations for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)



