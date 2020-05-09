Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

LITE stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

