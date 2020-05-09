Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 64,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 36.1% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $406,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

