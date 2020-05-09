Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,430,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6,829.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

