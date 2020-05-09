FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,332,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

