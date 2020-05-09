Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of SPX Flow worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLOW. Wolfe Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.