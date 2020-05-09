Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.