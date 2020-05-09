Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.15.
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.
In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.83, for a total transaction of C$1,316,063.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,029,581.01. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,330,241.74. Insiders have sold 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 over the last three months.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
