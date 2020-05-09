Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.83, for a total transaction of C$1,316,063.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,029,581.01. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,330,241.74. Insiders have sold 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.