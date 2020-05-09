Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.50 ($23.84).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

