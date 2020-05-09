Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FirstCash by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FirstCash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

