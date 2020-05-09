ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Sells $486,893.51 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

