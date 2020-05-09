alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AOX. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.20).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €13.58 ($15.79) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.13 and its 200-day moving average is €16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

