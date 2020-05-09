AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

CS stock opened at €16.23 ($18.87) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.24 and a 200 day moving average of €22.66.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

