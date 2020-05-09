Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.15.
SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.33. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$725,874.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$415,804.77. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$337,212. Insiders have sold a total of 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 in the last three months.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.