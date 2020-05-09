NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.31. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.68. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Also, Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,320. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $142,335.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

