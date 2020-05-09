NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
Shares of NFI opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.31. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.68. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Also, Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,320. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $142,335.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
Read More: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.