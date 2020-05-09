KeyCorp Comments on LivePerson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LivePerson in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPSN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

