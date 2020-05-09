Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Receives Neutral Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.40.

NTR opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$73.00. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.30.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

