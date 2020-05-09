Analysts Issue Forecasts for AppFolio Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the software maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Shares of APPF opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $2,203,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,908 shares of company stock worth $4,591,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

