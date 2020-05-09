NVIDIA Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $312.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

