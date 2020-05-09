Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Timbercreek Financial Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.18 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TF opened at C$7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 89.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History and Estimates for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NFI Group Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC
NFI Group Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC
KeyCorp Comments on LivePerson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on LivePerson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Nutrien Receives Neutral Rating from Tudor Pickering
Nutrien Receives Neutral Rating from Tudor Pickering
Analysts Issue Forecasts for AppFolio Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for AppFolio Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
NVIDIA Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share
NVIDIA Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report