Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Timbercreek Financial Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.18 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TF opened at C$7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 89.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.