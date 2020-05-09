Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $29.64 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 30.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

