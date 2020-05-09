FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Issued By G.Research

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

