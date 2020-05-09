Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. First of Long Island’s rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.52. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.99%. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

