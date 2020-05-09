Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $486,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

