Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allison Transmission in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,424,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after purchasing an additional 380,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

