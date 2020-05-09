Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Catalent by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Catalent by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Catalent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Catalent by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

