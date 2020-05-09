National Bank Financial Increases Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$37.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Parkland Fuel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$33.30 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.97. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

