KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNOW. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.29 million, a P/E ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

