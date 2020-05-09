Acorda Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACOR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.79 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 694,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 225,763 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

