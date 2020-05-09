Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.91.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at C$31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.