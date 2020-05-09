Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 23.4%

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) were up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Euro Sun Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.