Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for NuVasive, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

NUVA opened at $60.79 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

