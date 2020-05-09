Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sealed Air Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Sealed Air Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Corp Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Corp Issued By G.Research
Zacks: First of Long Island Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Zacks: First of Long Island Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Price Up 0.5%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Price Up 0.5%
TSE:AND Trading 0.1% Higher
TSE:AND Trading 0.1% Higher
Weekend Unlimited Stock Price Up 1.8%
Weekend Unlimited Stock Price Up 1.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report