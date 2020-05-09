Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

