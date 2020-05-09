Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.