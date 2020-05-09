CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,686 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

