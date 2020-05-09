AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AES by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AES by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

