CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $51.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

