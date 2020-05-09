87,945 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.