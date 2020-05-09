CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $800,000 Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 592,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 435,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

