United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.