CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after purchasing an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

