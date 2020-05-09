CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 437 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $2,172,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in DexCom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $16,776,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $405.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,559 shares of company stock worth $29,806,616. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.