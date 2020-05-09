CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 543,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.