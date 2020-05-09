CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

