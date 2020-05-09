CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $18.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

