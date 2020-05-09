Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

NYSE:BR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

